Devastating Floods Claim 39 Lives in Nepal

At least 39 people have died due to continuous heavy rainfall in Nepal. The floods started on Friday, and several regions have been affected, with 226 houses submerged in Kathmandu. Rescue operations involve around 3,000 security personnel, and 11 individuals remain missing.

At least 39 people have lost their lives due to incessant rainfall causing severe flooding in Nepal, reported local media on Saturday.

Since Friday, various parts of Nepal have experienced heavy rainfall, which has led disaster authorities to issue warnings about potential flash floods in affected areas.

Fatalities have been reported across several districts, including Kathmandu, Lalitpur, Bhaktapur, Kavrepalanchowk, Panchthar, Dhankuta, Jhapa, and Dhading. According to myrepublica.com, a total of 11 individuals are still missing amid the floods, while the Nepal Police have deployed approximately 3,000 security personnel to conduct rescue operations. An estimated 226 houses in Kathmandu have been submerged.

