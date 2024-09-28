Left Menu

Microplastics in the Brain: New Research Reveals Potential Entry Point

Recent research suggests microplastics can enter the human brain through the olfactory nerves in the nose. This study by Freie Universität Berlin and the University of São Paulo analyzed tissue samples and found microplastics in the olfactory bulbs of some subjects. The findings raise concerns about the health risks posed by microplastics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leiden | Updated: 28-09-2024 15:04 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 15:04 IST
Microplastics in the Brain: New Research Reveals Potential Entry Point
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

Recent findings suggest that microplastics can breach the human brain's defenses. Scholars from Freie Universität Berlin and the University of São Paulo have found that these tiny particles may enter the brain through the olfactory nerves located in the nose.

The research team analyzed tissue samples from deceased residents of São Paulo, discovering microplastics in the olfactory bulbs of eight out of 15 subjects. These microplastic particles were identified as polypropylene and nylon, among other plastics, and are believed to have originated from common sources like laundered synthetic clothing.

This groundbreaking study opens up new questions about the health risks associated with microplastics and underscores the urgent need for further research. The possibility that microplastics could affect not just our environment but also our neurological health is a growing concern among scientists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024