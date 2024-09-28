Microplastics in the Brain: New Research Reveals Potential Entry Point

Recent findings suggest that microplastics can breach the human brain's defenses. Scholars from Freie Universität Berlin and the University of São Paulo have found that these tiny particles may enter the brain through the olfactory nerves located in the nose.

The research team analyzed tissue samples from deceased residents of São Paulo, discovering microplastics in the olfactory bulbs of eight out of 15 subjects. These microplastic particles were identified as polypropylene and nylon, among other plastics, and are believed to have originated from common sources like laundered synthetic clothing.

This groundbreaking study opens up new questions about the health risks associated with microplastics and underscores the urgent need for further research. The possibility that microplastics could affect not just our environment but also our neurological health is a growing concern among scientists.

(With inputs from agencies.)