DDA's Affordable Housing Schemes See Massive Success

In a remarkable turn of events, more than 1,600 flats have been sold under the Delhi Development Authority's (DDA) Sasta Ghar, Madhyam Vargiya, and Dwarka Housing Schemes, according to an official statement on Saturday.

The statement revealed that out of 183 LIG flats in Ramgarh, 153 were sold, while 708 LIG flats were purchased in Rohini, and around 250 were booked in Narela. The EWS segment saw a significant uptake with around 300 flats sold in Narela and all 139 flats in Loknayakpuram also booked, the statement said.

Launched on September 10, the schemes have resonated well with the public, gaining traction from the very first day. The Jasola HIG flats were completely sold out on the first day of booking. Flats in Dwarka have also piqued interest, with all 169 flats being sold much above the reserve price through a bidding process.

