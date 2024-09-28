Bihar Braces for Major Flood Crisis

The Bihar government has issued a flood alert due to heavy rains and large-scale water release from the Valmikinagar and Birpur barrages, a senior official reported on Saturday.

This development threatens over 13.5 lakh people in 12 districts who have already been impacted by severe inundation. According to Santosh Kumar Mall, Principal Secretary of the Water Resources Department, 5.31 lakh cusecs of water were released from Birpur Barrage on the Kosi River by 2 PM, the highest in 56 years, while 4.49 lakh cusecs were released from Valmikinagar Barrage by the same time, a record since 2003.

Continuous rainfall has caused several rivers—including the Gandak, Kosi, and Ganga—to rise, exacerbating flood risks across multiple districts. The excess water flowing into low-lying areas is posing severe challenges for affected residents and agriculture, but relief measures, such as evacuations and free health camps, are underway.

