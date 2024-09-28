MMRDA Approves Massive Slum Rehabilitation Project in Ghatkopar

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has sanctioned a substantial Rs 8,498 crore slum rehabilitation initiative at Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar and Kamraj Nagar in Ghatkopar East. The project approval comes ahead of the Maharashtra assembly polls, slated to occur before the House's term ends on November 26.

In a statement issued on Friday evening, the MMRDA disclosed that the green light was given during the authority's 158th meeting, chaired by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The project, in collaboration with the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA), aims at rehabilitating approximately 17,000 slum dwellers and promoting sustainable urban development. Spread over 31.82 hectares, the scheme will provide free 1BHK homes of 300 square feet to eligible residents, along with improvements in infrastructure such as gardens, health centres, and educational facilities.

This ambitious project is anticipated to be completed within 48 months and will further support the extension of the Eastern Freeway to Thane. This initiative highlights the government's dedication to enhancing slum dwellers' living conditions while boosting infrastructure growth, as stated by CM Shinde in the release.

MMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee celebrated the project as a transformative step towards bettering the lives of slum residents and advancing towards a modern and inclusive Mumbai.

