Left Menu

Delhi PWD Bans Contractor for a Year After Debris Incident

The Delhi Public Works Department has barred a contractor from the tendering process for one year after an incident where a person was injured due to falling debris at a residential complex in Rohini. The building, completed in 2016, has multiple structural issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2024 21:48 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 21:48 IST
Delhi PWD Bans Contractor for a Year After Debris Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) has debarred a contractor for a year following an incident where debris fell and injured a person at a residential quarter for judicial staff in Rohini. The individual has been bedridden for three months as a result of the injury, according to an official memorandum issued on Saturday.

The residential complex, comprising three towers with a basement, stilt, and eight floors with 48 flats, was completed in December 2016. Numerous cracks in beams, columns, and the exterior façade have been reported across the three towers, leading to the recent mishap.

The official memorandum stated, "It is evident that the work was not executed with due diligence, causing structural distress, corrosion in reinforcement, and cracks in beams and columns within six years of completion." The company was provisionally debarred from the PWD tendering process in February, with a show-cause notice asking why further debarment should not be imposed for executing substandard work.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising Threats

FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising ...

 Global
2
Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

 Global
3
Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

 Lebanon
4
India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024