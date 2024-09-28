Delhi PWD Bans Contractor for a Year After Debris Incident

The Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) has debarred a contractor for a year following an incident where debris fell and injured a person at a residential quarter for judicial staff in Rohini. The individual has been bedridden for three months as a result of the injury, according to an official memorandum issued on Saturday.

The residential complex, comprising three towers with a basement, stilt, and eight floors with 48 flats, was completed in December 2016. Numerous cracks in beams, columns, and the exterior façade have been reported across the three towers, leading to the recent mishap.

The official memorandum stated, "It is evident that the work was not executed with due diligence, causing structural distress, corrosion in reinforcement, and cracks in beams and columns within six years of completion." The company was provisionally debarred from the PWD tendering process in February, with a show-cause notice asking why further debarment should not be imposed for executing substandard work.

(With inputs from agencies.)