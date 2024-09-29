Elusive Tigress Captured After Deadly Reign in Maharashtra

A tigress responsible for the deaths of 11 individuals over the last three years has been successfully captured in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, officials confirmed.

Known as T-83, the tigress roamed the buffer and protected areas of Mul tehsil and was finally tranquilized by a sharp shooter in compartment no. 717 in the Janala area on Saturday morning.

The operation saw participation from a team of veterinarians and other officials, marking a significant relief as previous attempts to cage her had failed. Forest officials expressed their relief upon the successful capture.

