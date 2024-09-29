Bihar Battles Historic Floods: Water Discharge Reaches Record Levels

The Bihar government has issued a flood alert for northern and central regions of the state after an unprecedented discharge of water from the Birpur barrage, officials announced on Sunday.

A staggering 6.61 lakh cusecs of water were released from the Birpur barrage on the Kosi river, the highest release in 56 years. The state Water Resources Department noted that the last significant discharge was 7.88 lakh cusecs in 1968. Concurrently, 5.38 lakh cusecs were released from the Valmikinagar barrage on the Gandak, a record since 2003.

This situation has exacerbated the plight of over 16.28 lakh individuals across 13 districts already reeling from recent heavy rains. The Water Resources Department is on high alert, with teams monitoring embankments 24/7 to respond to any signs of erosion or danger. Over 90 engineers are engaged in this crucial task.

(With inputs from agencies.)