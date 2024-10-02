Left Menu

Buttigieg Urges Ocean Carriers to Withdraw Surcharges Amid Port Strikes

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg urged ocean carriers to withdraw surcharges following strikes at East and Gulf Coast ports. He emphasized the unethical nature of exploiting disruptions for profit, especially as regions recover from Hurricane Helene. Authorities are monitoring and assessing supply chain impacts closely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 02-10-2024 02:00 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 02:00 IST
Buttigieg Urges Ocean Carriers to Withdraw Surcharges Amid Port Strikes
Pete Buttigieg
  • Country:
  • United States

Amid strikes at East Coast and Gulf Coast ports, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has called on ocean carriers to withdraw surcharges, emphasizing the unethical nature of profiting from disruptions.

Buttigieg underscored this point, particularly as regions are still recovering from the devastating effects of Hurricane Helene. He stressed that exploitation during such times is unacceptable.

The Department of Transportation is closely monitoring the situation and assessing potential supply chain impacts, with plans to address any issues that arise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

 Global
2
Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

 Global
4
Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024