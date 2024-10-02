Buttigieg Urges Ocean Carriers to Withdraw Surcharges Amid Port Strikes
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg urged ocean carriers to withdraw surcharges following strikes at East and Gulf Coast ports. He emphasized the unethical nature of exploiting disruptions for profit, especially as regions recover from Hurricane Helene. Authorities are monitoring and assessing supply chain impacts closely.
Amid strikes at East Coast and Gulf Coast ports, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has called on ocean carriers to withdraw surcharges, emphasizing the unethical nature of profiting from disruptions.
Buttigieg underscored this point, particularly as regions are still recovering from the devastating effects of Hurricane Helene. He stressed that exploitation during such times is unacceptable.
The Department of Transportation is closely monitoring the situation and assessing potential supply chain impacts, with plans to address any issues that arise.
