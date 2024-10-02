Taiwan Braces for Typhoon Krathon's Impact

Taiwan went into shutdown mode on Wednesday as it braced for the arrival of Typhoon Krathon, which prompted the cancellation of hundreds of flights and closed offices, schools, and financial markets. This precaution comes ahead of the storm's anticipated landfall, expected to bring torrential rain and storm surges along the coast.

Kaohsiung, a key port city lying directly in the storm's path, has advised residents to stay indoors and avoid the sea, rivers, and mountains. The typhoon, although weakening, is set to affect Taiwan's generally more populated western plain. Local officials have drawn parallels to the destructive Typhoon Thelma of 1977.

All cities and counties in Taiwan have declared a day off, shutting down financial markets and cancelling domestic and 246 international flights. The north-south high-speed rail line remains operational, albeit with reduced services. The defence ministry has deployed over 38,000 troops on standby, with reports of injuries and one person missing already emerging ahead of the storm's full impact.

