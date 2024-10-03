Typhoon Krathon Unleashes Fury on Taiwan's Southern Coast

In a fierce showdown with nature, Typhoon Krathon made its foreboding entrance into the Taiwanese port city of Kaohsiung on Thursday. The typhoon unleashed maximum sustained winds of 126 kph (78 mph), coupled with ferocious gusts reaching 162 kph (101 mph), Taiwan's weather authorities reported.

For five consecutive days, the relentless nature of Krathon dampened the eastern and southern realms of the island, sparking the mass evacuation of thousands from vulnerable mountain and low-lying areas. The massive storm forced a two-day shutdown of schools and government offices island-wide, while domestic flights faced halts.

The aftermath bore witness to empty streets battered by fierce gusts and heavy rains, with at least 123 reported injuries island-wide, according to the fire department. Tragically, two lives were lost—a driver collided into fallen rocks in Taitung county and another individual succumbed while trimming tree branches in Hualien.

Anticipating further carnage, Taiwan's weather administration issued alerts, urging the public to stay indoors, anticipating winds surpassing 166 kph (103 mph). Meanwhile, with approximately 40,000 troops on standby, efforts to mitigate potential mudslides and landslides were underway as the southern mountains recorded rainfall upwards of 169 centimeters (5.5 feet).

Set to travel northwards and weaken into a tropical depression before Taipei, Krathon's wrath extended to the northern Philippine islands earlier in the week, resulting in four casualties and displacement of at least 5,000 individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)