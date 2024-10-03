Kirk and Leslie: Atlantic Storms Looming with Potential Perils

Hurricane Kirk is generating waves that could present life-threatening surf and rip currents this weekend along the US East Coast, Bermuda, the Greater Antilles, and the Bahamas, according to forecasts.

Currently classified as a Category 3 storm in the central Atlantic, Kirk may further intensify but is projected to stay away from land, as reported by the Miami-based US National Hurricane Center on Thursday.

Swells from Kirk are anticipated to hit parts of the Leeward Islands on Friday, proceed to Bermuda and the Greater Antilles on Saturday, and reach the East Coast and Bahamas on Sunday. Despite its intensity, no coastal watches or warnings have been issued, with the hurricane located approximately 1,820 kilometers east of the Leeward Islands.

(With inputs from agencies.)