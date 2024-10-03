Transforming Urban Air Quality: The IIT Delhi Initiative

A recent study by IIT Delhi indicates that tackling urban civic issues such as unpaved roads and garbage burning can significantly reduce PM2.5 pollution, enhancing air quality in major urban areas.

The research, focusing on Jahangirpuri, Rohini, and Karol Bagh, recorded a reduction of up to 26.6% in PM2.5 levels, demonstrating the impact of these strategic interventions.

The collaborative initiative, involving the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and urban local bodies, emphasizes the potential of localized actions to address air quality challenges effectively, as revealed by Professor Sagnik Dey from IIT's Centre for Atmospheric Sciences.

(With inputs from agencies.)