Civic Interventions Slash Urban Pollution: Delhi's Success Story

A study by IIT Delhi reveals that addressing civic issues like unpaved roads, garbage burning, and broken footpaths can significantly cut PM2.5 levels, thereby reducing pollution in urban Delhi. The study demonstrates community-led initiatives' success in improving air quality in areas like Jahangirpuri, Rohini, and Karol Bagh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2024 22:22 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 22:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A recent study by IIT Delhi unveils promising findings on reducing urban air pollution by tackling civic issues. The study highlights measures such as fixing unpaved roads, curbing garbage burning, and repairing footpaths to effectively lower PM2.5 levels, the fine particles most harmful to human health.

Conducted across Jahangirpuri, Rohini, and Karol Bagh between July 2023 and March 2024, the study employed portable low-cost sensors to collect data, demonstrating a significant reduction in pollution levels. Jahangirpuri saw a 26.6% drop in PM2.5 levels, with Rohini and Karol Bagh registering reductions of 15.7% and 15.3%, respectively.

This initiative is a key part of the Dispersed Sources Programme overseen by the Commission for Air Quality Management. In collaboration with 12 urban local bodies, IIT Delhi's efforts showcase the impact of strategic, localized actions in combating air pollution. "Our results indicate substantial community-led improvements in air quality," said Professor Sagnik Dey, study lead.

