Civic Interventions Slash Urban Pollution: Delhi's Success Story

A recent study by IIT Delhi unveils promising findings on reducing urban air pollution by tackling civic issues. The study highlights measures such as fixing unpaved roads, curbing garbage burning, and repairing footpaths to effectively lower PM2.5 levels, the fine particles most harmful to human health.

Conducted across Jahangirpuri, Rohini, and Karol Bagh between July 2023 and March 2024, the study employed portable low-cost sensors to collect data, demonstrating a significant reduction in pollution levels. Jahangirpuri saw a 26.6% drop in PM2.5 levels, with Rohini and Karol Bagh registering reductions of 15.7% and 15.3%, respectively.

This initiative is a key part of the Dispersed Sources Programme overseen by the Commission for Air Quality Management. In collaboration with 12 urban local bodies, IIT Delhi's efforts showcase the impact of strategic, localized actions in combating air pollution. "Our results indicate substantial community-led improvements in air quality," said Professor Sagnik Dey, study lead.

(With inputs from agencies.)