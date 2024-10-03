Left Menu

Hurricane Helene's Havoc: A Tale of Resilience in North Carolina

Hurricane Helene's death toll has reached 200, with devastation spanning across North Carolina. Volunteers and neighbors provide vital support; government aircraft deliver supplies. Local businesses and residents face uncertainty, struggling with loss and disruption of basic services. President Biden and Vice President Harris visit affected areas, pledging federal assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Blackmountain | Updated: 03-10-2024 23:36 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 23:36 IST
Hurricane Helene's Havoc: A Tale of Resilience in North Carolina

Hurricane Helene's impact has been devastating, with 200 confirmed deaths as the storm ravaged the southeastern United States, particularly in North Carolina.

Electricity, water, and communication have been severely disrupted, leaving communities reliant on neighborly support and government aid flights for survival.

President Biden and Vice President Harris have promised federal support and assistance, ensuring resources for recovery and rebuilding over the coming months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024