Hurricane Helene's Havoc: A Tale of Resilience in North Carolina
Hurricane Helene's death toll has reached 200, with devastation spanning across North Carolina. Volunteers and neighbors provide vital support; government aircraft deliver supplies. Local businesses and residents face uncertainty, struggling with loss and disruption of basic services. President Biden and Vice President Harris visit affected areas, pledging federal assistance.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Blackmountain | Updated: 03-10-2024 23:36 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 23:36 IST
Hurricane Helene's impact has been devastating, with 200 confirmed deaths as the storm ravaged the southeastern United States, particularly in North Carolina.
Electricity, water, and communication have been severely disrupted, leaving communities reliant on neighborly support and government aid flights for survival.
President Biden and Vice President Harris have promised federal support and assistance, ensuring resources for recovery and rebuilding over the coming months.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call
UPDATE 4-US says Iran emailed stolen Trump campaign material to Biden camp
Voters view Harris slightly more favourably than they did in July, when she entered the 2024 race, reports AP.
Warming Views: Kamala Harris Gains Favorability Amid Voter Polarity
US says Iranian hackers sent stolen Trump campaign information to Biden's campaign