Hurricane Kirk: A Brewing Storm's Path to the US East Coast

Hurricane Kirk has strengthened into a Category 4 storm, with the potential to bring large swells to the U.S. East Coast by Sunday. Located 1,655 miles southwest of the Azores, it currently possesses maximum sustained winds of 130 mph, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 02:19 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 02:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hurricane Kirk has intensified into a formidable Category 4 storm, according to the latest update from the U.S. National Hurricane Center released on Thursday.

This powerful hurricane is currently situated approximately 1,655 miles southwest of the Azores, boasting maximum sustained winds reaching 130 mph. Kirk's current trajectory suggests it could bring significant swells to the U.S. East Coast by Sunday.

The Miami-based forecasters continue to monitor Kirk's movement and strength, as residents along the East Coast are advised to stay informed and prepared for potential impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

