Hurricane Kirk: A Brewing Storm's Path to the US East Coast

Hurricane Kirk has intensified into a formidable Category 4 storm, according to the latest update from the U.S. National Hurricane Center released on Thursday.

This powerful hurricane is currently situated approximately 1,655 miles southwest of the Azores, boasting maximum sustained winds reaching 130 mph. Kirk's current trajectory suggests it could bring significant swells to the U.S. East Coast by Sunday.

The Miami-based forecasters continue to monitor Kirk's movement and strength, as residents along the East Coast are advised to stay informed and prepared for potential impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)