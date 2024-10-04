Left Menu

A2A Homeland Unveils Unmissable Offer on Luxury Homes

A2A Homeland introduces an enticing limited-time offer for its 'Where Luxury Meets Value' real estate project in Hyderabad, with the price set at ₹6699/- per sft. The project offers a blend of luxury and value, featuring prime location and premium amenities. Interested homebuyers are encouraged to act fast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-10-2024 10:29 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 10:29 IST
Hyderabad-based real estate developer A2A Homeland has announced a striking limited-time offer for its luxury project, 'Where Luxury Meets Value,' located in a prime area of the city. The project allows homeowners to purchase high-end 3 BHK homes for ₹6699/- per square foot (base price), under an exclusive 'Book Now' campaign.

'Where Luxury Meets Value' has already captured the market's attention, thanks to its contemporary designs, world-class facilities, and strategic location. The offer aims to make luxury living attainable for a broader demographic, but interested buyers are advised to act quickly as prices are expected to escalate.

A2A Homeland, a trusted name in real estate, emphasizes that this offer balances luxury with practicality, featuring amenities such as a clubhouse and landscaped gardens. The company invites prospective buyers to seize this chance before prices rise. To learn more or to arrange a site visit, potential buyers are encouraged to contact A2A Homeland directly.

