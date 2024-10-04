Escalation in Gaza: Conflict Reaches New Heights

In a fresh wave of violence, Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip have led to the deaths of at least 29 Palestinians. The strikes came as militants in Gaza launched renewed rocket attacks into southern Israel, prompting air raid sirens for the first time in two months.

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas shows no sign of abating, marking almost a year since the initial cross-border assault by Hamas that set off the current Gaza war. Despite a protracted Israeli offensive, which has devastated large areas of the enclave, Hamas persists in its rocket fire.

Efforts at international diplomacy, notably by the United States, have yet to achieve a ceasefire. The situation remains tense as Israel conducts operations against Hamas and its ally, Hezbollah, which continues to launch rockets from Lebanon into northern Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)