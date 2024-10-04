Escalation in Gaza: Conflict Reaches New Heights
Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip have resulted in the deaths of at least 29 Palestinians amid renewed rocket fire from Hamas factions. The conflict continues despite international diplomatic efforts, with no signs of a ceasefire as Israel targets both Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon.
In a fresh wave of violence, Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip have led to the deaths of at least 29 Palestinians. The strikes came as militants in Gaza launched renewed rocket attacks into southern Israel, prompting air raid sirens for the first time in two months.
The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas shows no sign of abating, marking almost a year since the initial cross-border assault by Hamas that set off the current Gaza war. Despite a protracted Israeli offensive, which has devastated large areas of the enclave, Hamas persists in its rocket fire.
Efforts at international diplomacy, notably by the United States, have yet to achieve a ceasefire. The situation remains tense as Israel conducts operations against Hamas and its ally, Hezbollah, which continues to launch rockets from Lebanon into northern Israel.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gaza
- Israel
- Hamas
- Hezbollah
- conflict
- ceasefire
- rockets
- Palestinians
- airstrikes
- diplomacy
ALSO READ
UN Calls for De-escalation Amid Heightened Lebanon-Israel Border Conflict
UN Calls for Immediate De-escalation Amid Intensified Israel-Hezbollah Conflict
Escalating Conflict: Israeli Air and Ground Strikes Kill 14 in Gaza
Russia Warns of 'Disastrous Consequences' Over Potential Ukraine-Belarus Conflict
U.N. Calls for Immediate De-escalation amid Escalating Israel-Hezbollah Conflict