Supreme Court Upholds Methane Emission Regulations

The Supreme Court has upheld a regulation targeting methane emissions from the oil and gas industry, despite opposition from Republican-led states and industry groups. The regulation aims to reduce a major contributor to climate change. This decision comes after previous court rulings limiting EPA regulatory powers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 04-10-2024 21:16 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 21:16 IST
In a significant move, the Supreme Court has upheld an environmental regulation aimed at curbing methane emissions from the oil and gas industry, signaling support for the Biden administration's efforts to tackle climate change.

Despite emergency appeals from Republican-led states and industry groups, which claimed the Environmental Protection Agency overstepped its authority, the court decided to leave the regulation in place.

The EPA argues the ruling aligns with its legal responsibilities, citing methane as a key contributor to greenhouse gas emissions. This decision follows a trend of judicial scrutiny on environmental regulations in recent years.

