In an unexpected turn of events, the BBC has pulled a prime-time interview with former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson after a blunder by one of its top presenters. Laura Kuenssberg, the former political editor now leading the Sunday morning program, mistakenly sent her prepared questions to Johnson, prompting the last-minute cancellation.

Meanwhile, a storied venue in Venice is raising the alarm over maritime mishaps in its iconic canals. The owner of Harry's Bar, a haunt of literary legend Ernest Hemingway, has lodged a legal complaint urging city officials to crack down on speeding boats. The appeal seeks to mitigate the 'moto ondoso,' a wave-driven erosion that imperils Venice's delicate architecture.

Venice, already grappling with perennial flooding threats, imposes strict speed limits ranging from 5 to 20 kilometers per hour in an attempt to preserve its historic edifices against the damaging high waves caused by reckless boat speeds.

(With inputs from agencies.)