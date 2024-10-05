Left Menu

BBC Blunder and Venice Waves: Odd News Roundup

The BBC cancelled a prime-time interview with Boris Johnson due to an accidental leak of interview notes. In Venice, the owner of Harry's Bar has filed a complaint urging authorities to curb speeding boats that cause erosive waves.

Updated: 05-10-2024 02:29 IST
In an unexpected turn of events, the BBC has pulled a prime-time interview with former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson after a blunder by one of its top presenters. Laura Kuenssberg, the former political editor now leading the Sunday morning program, mistakenly sent her prepared questions to Johnson, prompting the last-minute cancellation.

Meanwhile, a storied venue in Venice is raising the alarm over maritime mishaps in its iconic canals. The owner of Harry's Bar, a haunt of literary legend Ernest Hemingway, has lodged a legal complaint urging city officials to crack down on speeding boats. The appeal seeks to mitigate the 'moto ondoso,' a wave-driven erosion that imperils Venice's delicate architecture.

Venice, already grappling with perennial flooding threats, imposes strict speed limits ranging from 5 to 20 kilometers per hour in an attempt to preserve its historic edifices against the damaging high waves caused by reckless boat speeds.

