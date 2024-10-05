Left Menu

Quirky Headlines: From Boris Johnson's Interview Blunder to Canine Contraception

Recent odd news includes the BBC's cancellation of an interview with Boris Johnson due to a mistaken note delivery, a legal complaint from Venice's Harry's Bar owner over speeding boats, and a novel dog neutering approach in Chile that avoids surgery with a new vaccine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-10-2024 10:28 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 10:28 IST
The BBC has pulled the plug on a scheduled interview with former PM Boris Johnson after a messaging mishap. Laura Kuenssberg accidentally sent her question notes to Johnson, forcing the broadcaster to cancel the appearance.

Meanwhile, in Venice, Harry's Bar's owner demands authorities take action against speeding boats that cause damaging high waves, threatening the city's heritage by eroding its structures.

On the scientific front, Chilean scientists have introduced a groundbreaking neutering vaccine for dogs. This innovative approach circumvents traditional surgery, providing a painless experience for pets like Findley, a local terrier.

