The BBC has pulled the plug on a scheduled interview with former PM Boris Johnson after a messaging mishap. Laura Kuenssberg accidentally sent her question notes to Johnson, forcing the broadcaster to cancel the appearance.

Meanwhile, in Venice, Harry's Bar's owner demands authorities take action against speeding boats that cause damaging high waves, threatening the city's heritage by eroding its structures.

On the scientific front, Chilean scientists have introduced a groundbreaking neutering vaccine for dogs. This innovative approach circumvents traditional surgery, providing a painless experience for pets like Findley, a local terrier.

(With inputs from agencies.)