Tragedy Strikes: Snakebite Claims Lives of Two Children in Jammu

In a tragic event, two minor siblings succumbed to a snake bite at their residence in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. Their mother, who also suffered a bite, is in a serious condition, police officials reported on Saturday.

Vandana Katyal, aged 6, and her 3-year-old brother Divansh were fast asleep with their mother Kajol Devi when the snake attack took place in the early hours.

Despite being rushed to a local health centre and subsequently to Sunderbani Hospital, the children could not be saved. Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

