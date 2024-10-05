Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Snakebite Claims Lives of Two Children in Jammu

In a heartbreaking incident in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, two young siblings tragically lost their lives after a snake bite at their home. Their mother was also injured and remains in a serious condition. The family was asleep when the incident occurred.

Updated: 05-10-2024 22:05 IST
In a tragic event, two minor siblings succumbed to a snake bite at their residence in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. Their mother, who also suffered a bite, is in a serious condition, police officials reported on Saturday.

Vandana Katyal, aged 6, and her 3-year-old brother Divansh were fast asleep with their mother Kajol Devi when the snake attack took place in the early hours.

Despite being rushed to a local health centre and subsequently to Sunderbani Hospital, the children could not be saved. Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

