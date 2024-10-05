Left Menu

Earthquake Rattles Wellington, No Initial Damage Reported

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake occurred near Wellington, New Zealand, with no initial injuries or significant damage reported. The quake, which struck early Sunday, was felt widely, but did not trigger a tsunami warning. Emergency services received no calls for assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-10-2024 22:54 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 22:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake shook the area near Wellington, New Zealand, early Sunday morning, according to a report from government seismic monitor GeoNet.

The earthquake struck at 5:08 a.m. local time (1608 GMT Saturday) approximately 25 kilometers west of Wellington at a depth of 30 kilometers. GeoNet confirmed over 37,000 felt reports, with sensations reaching as far as Auckland.

Despite the intensity, no tsunami warning was issued, and Fire and Emergency New Zealand reported no calls for assistance due to the quake. Government-owned Radio New Zealand reported no significant damage or injuries.

