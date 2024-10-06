Left Menu

Giant Trevally: A Lifeline for Kerala's Fish Farmers Amid Climate Shifts

Kerala's aquaculture faces challenges due to climate change, impacting brackish water fish farmers. The Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute in Vizhinjam breeds Giant Trevally, a salt-tolerant fish, offering a solution to farmers. This fish is commercially valuable and can thrive in rapidly changing water salinities, aiding farmers in maintaining their livelihood.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 06-10-2024 10:28 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 10:28 IST
In the face of climate-induced challenges, Kerala's fish farming sector has found a potential savior in the form of Giant Trevally. The Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) in Vizhinjam has taken significant steps to mitigate losses experienced by brackish water fish farmers, whose stocks have dwindled due to unexpected shifts in water salinity caused by recurring flash floods.

Through dedicated efforts, researchers have managed to breed Giant Trevally seedlings, a variety capable of withstanding low-salinity conditions. This development holds promise for the 10,000-strong community of aquaculture farmers who have struggled to keep their stock viable. The institution's proactive approach is centered on restoring the stability of these farmers' livelihoods by introducing a fish species that not only survives but thrives amidst adverse conditions.

CMFRI's latest venture marks a milestone in sustainable aquaculture, with Giant Trevally positioned to transform Kerala's aquaculture landscape by providing a stable, resilient option. This advancement underscores the vital role of scientific innovation in addressing the environmental and economic impacts of climate change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

