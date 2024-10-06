Tragedy Strikes in Mumbai as Fire Claims Seven Lives

A tragic incident unfolded in Mumbai early Sunday morning, as a fire engulfed a double-storey shop and residential structure, killing seven people, including three children. The blaze was reported at 5.20 am in Siddharth Colony, Chembur.

The fire, deemed a 'level-one' emergency, was concentrated in the electric wiring and installations on the ground-floor shop and spread to the residence above. Fire services promptly responded to the scene, managing to control the blaze by 9.15 am.

Victims identified include Paris Gupta (7), Manju Prem Gupta (30), Anita Gupta (39), Prem Gupta (30), Narendra Gupta (10), Vidhi Chediram Gupta (15), and Gitadevi Dharamdev Gupta (60). They were announced dead at Rajawadi Hospital. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

