Cheetahs Return: Kuno National Park Reopens to Curious Tourists

Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh has reopened to tourists following its annual closure for the monsoon season.

Visitors eager for a glimpse of the cheetahs, imported from Namibia and South Africa, will have to wait as they are yet to be released into the wild.

The park hosts 24 cheetahs under a government project aiming to revive the cheetah population in India following their extinction eight decades ago. Excess rainfall had delayed the park's reopening.

