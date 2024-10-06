Cheetahs Return: Kuno National Park Reopens to Curious Tourists
Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh reopened after its monsoon shutdown, yet tourists await cheetah sightings as the big cats remain enclosed. As part of an initiative to reintroduce cheetahs to India, 24 have been imported from Namibia and South Africa, but their release into the wild is pending.
Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh has reopened to tourists following its annual closure for the monsoon season.
Visitors eager for a glimpse of the cheetahs, imported from Namibia and South Africa, will have to wait as they are yet to be released into the wild.
The park hosts 24 cheetahs under a government project aiming to revive the cheetah population in India following their extinction eight decades ago. Excess rainfall had delayed the park's reopening.
