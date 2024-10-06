Orange Alert: Kerala Braces for Torrential Downpours

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has alerted three districts in Kerala for potentially severe weather, issuing an orange alert, which signifies forecasted rainfall between 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm within 24 hours.

The IMD predicts isolated heavy showers in Idukki, Malappuram, and Wayanad districts, urging residents in these regions to prepare for potential rain-induced hazards.

Authorities have advised caution in mudslide-prone areas and fishermen are warned against venturing into the sea due to expected rough conditions until October 10, reinforcing the importance of the alert.

(With inputs from agencies.)