Orange Alert: Kerala Braces for Torrential Downpours
The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Kerala, forecasting heavy rainfall in Idukki, Malappuram, and Wayanad. The public is advised to exercise caution, especially in areas prone to mudslides and rough sea conditions. Fishermen are warned to avoid the sea until October 10.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 06-10-2024 16:34 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 16:34 IST
- Country:
- India
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has alerted three districts in Kerala for potentially severe weather, issuing an orange alert, which signifies forecasted rainfall between 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm within 24 hours.
The IMD predicts isolated heavy showers in Idukki, Malappuram, and Wayanad districts, urging residents in these regions to prepare for potential rain-induced hazards.
Authorities have advised caution in mudslide-prone areas and fishermen are warned against venturing into the sea due to expected rough conditions until October 10, reinforcing the importance of the alert.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kerala CM Slams Media Over 'Fake News' on Wayanad Relief Funds
Rahul Gandhi Calls for Revival of Tourism in Wayanad
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Set to Contest Wayanad By-Election
Kerala Awaits Central Support Post-Wayanad Landslides
Kerala Assembly Mourns Wayanad Landslide Victims Amid Call for Climate Action