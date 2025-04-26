Airport Sting: Malappuram Resident Caught Smuggling Hybrid Ganja
A Malappuram resident was apprehended at Cochin International Airport for attempting to smuggle 5.5 kilograms of hybrid ganja valued at Rs 5.5 crore. Customs officials acting on intelligence seized the substance concealed in food packets. The individual faces charges under the NDPS Act.
A Malappuram resident was taken into custody at Cochin International Airport while attempting to smuggle approximately 5.5 kilograms of hybrid ganja, a high-value narcotic, overseas, the Customs department reported on Saturday.
Acting on targeted intelligence, officers from the High-Performance Unit, under the Customs Cochin Preventive Commissionerate, intercepted a passenger scheduled for a flight to Ras-Al Khaimah, UAE, via Indigo from Kochi.
A thorough search of the traveler's luggage in the Departure Hall revealed the narcotics hidden ingeniously in food packets, estimated to be worth Rs 5.5 crore in the international drug trade. The suspect was arrested under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act as investigations continue, said Customs Superintendent Vivek Nair.
(With inputs from agencies.)
