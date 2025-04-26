Left Menu

Airport Sting: Malappuram Resident Caught Smuggling Hybrid Ganja

A Malappuram resident was apprehended at Cochin International Airport for attempting to smuggle 5.5 kilograms of hybrid ganja valued at Rs 5.5 crore. Customs officials acting on intelligence seized the substance concealed in food packets. The individual faces charges under the NDPS Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 26-04-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 13:13 IST
Airport Sting: Malappuram Resident Caught Smuggling Hybrid Ganja
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Malappuram resident was taken into custody at Cochin International Airport while attempting to smuggle approximately 5.5 kilograms of hybrid ganja, a high-value narcotic, overseas, the Customs department reported on Saturday.

Acting on targeted intelligence, officers from the High-Performance Unit, under the Customs Cochin Preventive Commissionerate, intercepted a passenger scheduled for a flight to Ras-Al Khaimah, UAE, via Indigo from Kochi.

A thorough search of the traveler's luggage in the Departure Hall revealed the narcotics hidden ingeniously in food packets, estimated to be worth Rs 5.5 crore in the international drug trade. The suspect was arrested under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act as investigations continue, said Customs Superintendent Vivek Nair.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025