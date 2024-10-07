Left Menu

Ravin Group's Role in Mumbai's Metro Transformation

Ravin Group, in association with J Kumar, played a crucial role in the Mumbai Metro 3 (Aqua Line) project. With groundbreaking fire survival cables, they enhance safety and reliability. This partnership highlights India's engineering prowess and underscores Ravin's commitment to innovative solutions in urban transportation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-10-2024 14:35 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 14:35 IST
Ravin Group's Role in Mumbai's Metro Transformation
  • Country:
  • India

Ravin Group, a leader in cable manufacturing, proudly announces its collaboration with J Kumar Infraprojects and Mumbai Metro in launching the underground Metro 3 project, also known as the Aqua Line. This endeavor is a significant milestone in Mumbai's urban transit transformation.

The initiative gained national attention with the inauguration of its first phase by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Notable for its safety protocols, the project integrates advanced fire survival cables from Ravin, capable of withstanding intense conditions while maintaining circuit integrity. This enhancement ensures the safety of commuters in underground spaces.

Beyond safety, the Metro 3 line promises efficient and seamless connectivity throughout the city, embodying India's technological and engineering strengths. The Ravin Group, with over 73 years of expertise, continues to bolster Mumbai's infrastructure and contribute to the city's growth with its commitment to innovation and quality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024