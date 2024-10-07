Ravin Group's Role in Mumbai's Metro Transformation

Ravin Group, a leader in cable manufacturing, proudly announces its collaboration with J Kumar Infraprojects and Mumbai Metro in launching the underground Metro 3 project, also known as the Aqua Line. This endeavor is a significant milestone in Mumbai's urban transit transformation.

The initiative gained national attention with the inauguration of its first phase by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Notable for its safety protocols, the project integrates advanced fire survival cables from Ravin, capable of withstanding intense conditions while maintaining circuit integrity. This enhancement ensures the safety of commuters in underground spaces.

Beyond safety, the Metro 3 line promises efficient and seamless connectivity throughout the city, embodying India's technological and engineering strengths. The Ravin Group, with over 73 years of expertise, continues to bolster Mumbai's infrastructure and contribute to the city's growth with its commitment to innovation and quality.

