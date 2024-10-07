Left Menu

Tragedy Mars 92nd Indian Air Force Day Celebrations

The 92nd Indian Air Force Day event at Marina Beach turned tragic for five families as spectators encountering intense heat collapsed. Among the victims were Karthikeyan and John, whose prompt medical attention might have saved them. Delays and inadequate medical response were central issues highlighted by the affected families.

Chennai | Updated: 07-10-2024 15:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The 92nd Indian Air Force Day celebrations at Marina Beach were overshadowed by tragic deaths, as five individuals succumbed to heat-related incidents while attempting to return home. Family members of the deceased lamented the lack of timely medical assistance.

Karthikeyan, aged 34 from Thiruvottiyur, was one of the victims. He collapsed and was later found near his motorbike, according to his wife. Despite efforts to revive him, Karthikeyan was declared dead upon arrival at the government hospital.

Similar misfortune befell John from Kurukkupet, who fainted due to the severe heat. Efforts to secure immediate ambulance support proved futile, and John was pronounced dead on reaching the hospital. Authorities have identified the other victims as Srinivasan, Dhinesh Kumar, and Mani.

