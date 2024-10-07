India's Reservoirs Surge to Record Capacity
India's water reservoirs have reached 88% of their total capacity, an increase of 14% from normal levels. This improvement is noted across 155 reservoirs, with the Western region seeing the highest capacity at 97%. However, the Northern region reported a decline in storage compared to last year.
India is witnessing a significant upswing in its reservoir capacities, with 155 water reservoirs across the nation currently holding 88% of their total capacity. This represents a 14% hike from typical storage levels.
While many regions have shown substantial improvement over last year's figures, with the Western region leading at an impressive 97% capacity, the Northern region has not fared as well, reporting only 68% of its capacity filled.
Notably, major river basins such as the Ganga, Mahanadi, and Godavari are experiencing better-than-normal storage, though the Indus basin has fallen short, albeit not reaching a highly deficient level.
