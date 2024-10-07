Left Menu

Devastating Floods and Landslides Hit Meghalaya

Severe floods and landslides in Meghalaya, India, claimed at least 15 lives, displacing 17,000 people. While conditions have improved, forecasts suggest more rain. In Bangladesh, floods claimed six lives, causing widespread agricultural damage. This monsoon season has heavily impacted South Asia, affecting Nepal and Bangladesh significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 16:07 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 16:07 IST
Heavy rains in India's northeastern state of Meghalaya have led to catastrophic floods and landslides, resulting in the deaths of at least 15 people, with seven individuals from a single family being buried alive. The crisis has forced the evacuation of around 17,000 people from 165 affected villages to relief camps.

Weather officials have predicted more isolated heavy rainfall in the region this week. The situation has begun to stabilize now that the weather has cleared. "The situation is better now as the weather has cleared, and all bodies have been retrieved," stated Sanjay Goyal, a state revenue and disaster management official.

Meanwhile, in Bangladesh, floods have also claimed six lives in northern areas, although conditions are now improving. The widespread flooding has submerged vast areas of farmland, dealing significant damage to crops. The monsoon season has severely impacted South Asia, with Nepal reporting over 240 fatalities due to landslides and floods last week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

