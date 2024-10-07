Peacock's Unlikely Ascent: An Ecological Signal in Uttarakhand?

Wildlife experts have noted a rare occurrence in Uttarakhand, where a peacock, a bird typically found at lower elevations, has been sighted at 6,500 feet. This anomaly is linked to ecological shifts resulting from human activities in the Himalayas.

The peacock was observed twice in the Bageshwar district, with sightings reported in Kafligair and Kathayatbara forests. Forest official Dhyan Singh Karayat remarked on the unusual altitude of this lowland bird, attributing it to changes impacting wildlife migration.

Dr. Suresh Kumar from the Wildlife Institute of India pointed out the bird's general adaptability but noted that if similar sightings continue, it might indicate a broader trend of habitat shifting among peacocks. Human activities have led to warmer high-altitude conditions, facilitating this shift.

(With inputs from agencies.)