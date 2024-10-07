Left Menu

Peacock's Unlikely Ascent: An Ecological Signal in Uttarakhand?

The unusual sighting of peacocks at 6,500 feet in Uttarakhand is attributed to ecological changes from increased human activity in the Himalayas. Traditionally found at 1,600 feet, the peacock's altitude shift reflects warmer conditions and could indicate a future habitat shift if occurrences increase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 07-10-2024 16:10 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 16:10 IST
Peacock's Unlikely Ascent: An Ecological Signal in Uttarakhand?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Wildlife experts have noted a rare occurrence in Uttarakhand, where a peacock, a bird typically found at lower elevations, has been sighted at 6,500 feet. This anomaly is linked to ecological shifts resulting from human activities in the Himalayas.

The peacock was observed twice in the Bageshwar district, with sightings reported in Kafligair and Kathayatbara forests. Forest official Dhyan Singh Karayat remarked on the unusual altitude of this lowland bird, attributing it to changes impacting wildlife migration.

Dr. Suresh Kumar from the Wildlife Institute of India pointed out the bird's general adaptability but noted that if similar sightings continue, it might indicate a broader trend of habitat shifting among peacocks. Human activities have led to warmer high-altitude conditions, facilitating this shift.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024