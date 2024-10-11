In a breakthrough that could finally settle longstanding debates, Spanish scientists announced they would disclose Christopher Columbus' origins using DNA analysis this Saturday. The revelation may conclude centuries of conjecture about the contentious explorer's nationality and burial site.

In the realm of chemistry, the 2024 Nobel Prize has been awarded to U.S. scientists David Baker and John Jumper, along with Briton Demis Hassabis, for their pioneering work in protein design and structure prediction. This research holds potential for significant impacts on drug development.

Fossil discoveries have painted a clearer picture of Earth's past inhabitants. Recent finds have revealed the head of the massive ancient millipede, Arthropleura, while new bird species fossils hint at complex predator-prey dynamics in the time of T. rex. Meanwhile, SpaceX maneuvers strategically in the satellite broadband realm, leveraging its rocket launch dominance.

