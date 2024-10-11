Left Menu

Delhi's Race for Smooth Roads: Pothole-Free by Diwali

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi announced that efforts are underway to ensure a pothole-free city by Diwali. She met with officials from DMRC and NCRTC to review road repair progress. During inspections, several roads were identified as damaged, urging immediate interventions to provide better roads for Delhi residents.

Updated: 11-10-2024 21:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi is on a mission to eliminate potholes from its roads before Diwali, as announced by the Chief Minister Atishi. She emphasized the urgency of the repairs during a review meeting with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC).

While inspecting the state of the city's roads, Atishi noted that many were in poor condition, leading to traffic congestion issues. The inspections highlighted the deteriorating state of roads previously managed by the Public Works Department and now under the DMRC and NCRTC.

Atishi directed these agencies to expedite repairs, and officials have assured her that significant progress has been made in filling potholes and completing patchwork. The goal is to finish all necessary repairs in the coming two weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

