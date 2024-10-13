Left Menu

Escalating Conflict: Israel and Hezbollah Clash Intensifies

The escalating conflict between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah group has led to more evacuations, with Israeli forces targeting new locations in northern Lebanon. Numerous airstrikes have resulted in civilian casualties, and over 1.2 million people have been displaced due to intensified hostilities.

The conflict between Israel and Hezbollah has reached new heights, as Israeli forces ordered more evacuations and launched airstrikes in northern Lebanon. The violence left 15 people dead and 37 others wounded, according to the Lebanese health ministry.

Saturday saw Hezbollah firing approximately 320 projectiles towards Israel, prompting the Israeli military to declare certain northern areas closed to the public. With heightened Hezbollah activities, Israeli authorities ordered residents from 23 southern Lebanese villages to evacuate.

Amidst renewed hostilities, the humanitarian impact is severe. The Lebanese health ministry reported damage to five hospitals, and the displaced population now exceeds that of the 2006 conflict, marking a significant humanitarian crisis.

