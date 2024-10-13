Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Rainfall Response: Integrated Command Centre in Action

The Tamil Nadu government has established an integrated command centre, led by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, to respond to heavy rainfall predicted by the Meteorological department. Measures include a helpline, mobile app alerts, volunteers, and relief camps to safeguard citizens from potential floods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 13-10-2024 18:44 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 18:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu government has mobilized an integrated command centre anticipating heavy rainfall, according to Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. The command centre serves as a hub for coordinating relief efforts as the state's weather agencies forecast significant downpours.

To facilitate communication, a helpline '1913' has been set up for round-the-clock support, and the TN ALERT mobile app has been launched to provide residents with timely updates. Around 150 officers are dedicated to manning the helpline, and information is also disseminated via social media.

A force of 13,000 volunteers is ready to help in the rain-prone areas, with 100 high-capacity motor pumps and other equipment on standby. Relief camps and backup generators ensure comprehensive preparedness to minimize disruption and casualty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

