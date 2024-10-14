Debunking Food Myths: Shaping Sustainable Consumption

Organic beef, GMO-free, and 100 per cent natural products are designed to catch the eye of eco-conscious consumers, although their impact on environmental sustainability can often be overstated.

Understanding a food product's true environmental footprint is complex, involving its resource consumption, greenhouse gas emissions, and impact on biodiversity. Despite this, clear guidelines exist for a diet that benefits both human health and the planet, focused on a plant-based regime.

Challenging misconceptions such as the exaggerated eco-footprint of meat and the assumption that all organic and local produce is sustainable can lead to more eco-friendly consumption. Adopting plant-based diets can dramatically reduce greenhouse gas emissions, highlighting the need for informed choices in confronting food myths.

(With inputs from agencies.)