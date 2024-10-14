Transforming Bengaluru into a Global Capability Hub: The Inception of BACL's Business Park

Bengaluru Airport City Limited (BACL), a subsidiary of Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), has commenced work on a two million square foot Business Park. This development seeks to establish the city as a global hub for Global Capability Centres (GCCs), aligning with the Karnataka Government's new GCC policy spanning 2024-2029.

Sited on the campus of Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru Airport City is being developed into a multifaceted destination, comprising business parks, an education and health district, R&D centres, and various entertainment and hospitality amenities. The Business Park is set to cover an area of 17.7 acres.

Rao Munukutla, Executive Director & CEO of BACL, emphasized Bengaluru's position as a leader for GCCs in India, with the airport area poised to become an entertainment and hospitality hotspot, featuring India's first 'Concert Arena' in an airport setting and a Convention & Exhibition Centre. The nearby Airport West metro station promises enhanced connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)