Deve Gowda Criticizes Karnataka Government Over Controversial NICE Project
Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda attacked the Karnataka government for involving him in a legal dispute over the BMIC/NICE project. He expressed his frustration at being included in the litigation at his age and criticized the state's handling of the project and its reliance on outsized legal representation.
Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda launched a stinging critique of the Karnataka government, revealing his involvement in a Supreme Court writ petition concerning the contentious BMIC/NICE project. Gowda, 92, lamented his inclusion in the legal battle and condemned the government's approach.
He accused the state of relying heavily on outsourced workers and excessive legal counsel costs in the ongoing case. He alleged improper land acquisition and emphasized the project's impact on numerous farmers. Gowda recalled the project's sanctioning during his tenure as chief minister, with Siddaramaiah as finance minister.
Gowda took aim at both the state and central governments, referencing previous failed attempts to secure interest waivers for farmers. Despite his age, Gowda asserted his determination to fight on and announced JD(S) conventions focusing on government failures.
