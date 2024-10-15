Left Menu

Power Shift: Delhi Government Entrusts MCD Commissioner Amid Political Row

The Delhi government empowered MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar with financial authority to approve large municipal waste management contracts. This decision follows a protracted political stalemate between AAP and BJP over establishing the Standing Committee, with both parties blaming each other for the delay in processing the order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 00:08 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 00:08 IST
Power Shift: Delhi Government Entrusts MCD Commissioner Amid Political Row
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move, the Delhi government has entrusted MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar with substantial financial powers, allowing him to sanction municipal waste management contracts requiring expenditures above Rs 5 crore. The decision has sparked a political dispute between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Lieutenant Governor's office.

With the Standing Committee—the primary decision-making entity—yet to be formed, the government employed Section 202(c) of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957, to authorize the commissioner. This empowerment aims to resolve administrative hurdles concerning municipal obligations, notably in waste management projects amid ongoing court deliberations.

The order details budget allocations for vital contracts, including waste collection in the Central Zone and establishing a waste-to-energy facility, all dependent on the commissioner's judgment. However, the political clash continues with exchanges of blame over bureaucratic hold-ups, underscoring the governance challenges facing Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024