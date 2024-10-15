Power Shift: Delhi Government Entrusts MCD Commissioner Amid Political Row

In a strategic move, the Delhi government has entrusted MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar with substantial financial powers, allowing him to sanction municipal waste management contracts requiring expenditures above Rs 5 crore. The decision has sparked a political dispute between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Lieutenant Governor's office.

With the Standing Committee—the primary decision-making entity—yet to be formed, the government employed Section 202(c) of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957, to authorize the commissioner. This empowerment aims to resolve administrative hurdles concerning municipal obligations, notably in waste management projects amid ongoing court deliberations.

The order details budget allocations for vital contracts, including waste collection in the Central Zone and establishing a waste-to-energy facility, all dependent on the commissioner's judgment. However, the political clash continues with exchanges of blame over bureaucratic hold-ups, underscoring the governance challenges facing Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)