Delhi's Fight Against Smog: A Strategic High-Level Meeting

Delhi's Chief Minister Atishi will lead a high-level meeting on air pollution, joined by Environment Minister Gopal Rai. They will discuss the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) after the city records poor air quality for consecutive days. A ban on firecrackers has already been enforced to combat pollution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 10:20 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 10:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In response to escalating air pollution concerns, Delhi's Chief Minister Atishi is set to spearhead a high-level government meeting this Tuesday afternoon. This crucial assembly will include Environment Minister Gopal Rai alongside top departmental officials to address the capital's deteriorating air quality.

Following the Centre's directive for the Delhi-National Capital Region, the meeting seeks to execute the initial stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). As air quality reached the 'poor' category for the second day straight, GRAP Stage I calls for stringent measures such as regulating polluting vehicles and improving traffic management.

Additionally, the Delhi government has already initiated a stringent prohibition on firecracker use and sales until January 1, 2025. The ban aligns with efforts to counteract potential air quality degradation anticipated with the onset of winter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

