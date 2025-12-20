Left Menu

Foggy Blankets and Toxic Clouds: Uttarakhand and Delhi Plagued by Dense Fog and Poor Air Quality

Dense fog has wrapped Uttarakhand, intensifying cold conditions, while Delhi suffers from severe pollution with AQI levels soaring beyond 'very poor'. Uttarakhand districts like Haridwar and Nainital face fog alerts with some areas expecting light rain or snow. Delhi's pollution hotspots include Anand Vihar and ITO with alarming AQI readings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2025 10:40 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 10:40 IST
Dehradun envoloped in fog (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A thick layer of fog has wrapped around Dehradun, Uttarakhand's capital, initiating intensified cold wave conditions since Saturday. The Meteorological Department indicates Dehradun's temperatures to range between 10°C and 17°C.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), dense fog is anticipated in isolated areas of Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar, and parts of Nainital, Champawat, and Pauri. Additionally, light rain or snow may occur in higher altitudes of Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, and Pithoragarh.

In India's national capital, Delhi, air quality continues to plummet. The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) at critical junctures like Sarai Kale Khan and ITO reached 'severe' levels, significantly impairing visibility and community health.

