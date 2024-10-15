Rising Tensions: Record Chinese Military Activity Around Taiwan

In an unprecedented military maneuver, Taiwan reported detecting 153 Chinese aircraft encircling its airspace, marking a record high in China's recent proximity war games. Dubbed 'Joint Sword-2024B,' China's drills were a strategic warning against Taiwan's perceived separatist actions.

Premier Cho Jung-tai expressed grave concerns over these unsanctioned exercises, emphasizing their risk to regional stability. Meanwhile, Taiwan's defense forces identified 14 Chinese naval ships, adding to the escalating maritime tension in strategically significant waters.

The international community, with the United States at the forefront, denounced China's aggressive military posturing. Despite these pressures, Taiwan remains undeterred, rallying global support in assertively defending its sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)