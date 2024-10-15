Left Menu

Rising Tensions: Record Chinese Military Activity Around Taiwan

China's military conducted record war games around Taiwan, heightening regional tensions. Taiwan recognizes 153 military aircraft, signaling increased Chinese military presence. The drills alarm Taiwan and its allies, who condemn China's destabilizing actions. Taiwan, resilient, remains vigilant amid Beijing's pressure, asserting its territorial rights and rallying international support against China's maneuvers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 13:05 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 13:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an unprecedented military maneuver, Taiwan reported detecting 153 Chinese aircraft encircling its airspace, marking a record high in China's recent proximity war games. Dubbed 'Joint Sword-2024B,' China's drills were a strategic warning against Taiwan's perceived separatist actions.

Premier Cho Jung-tai expressed grave concerns over these unsanctioned exercises, emphasizing their risk to regional stability. Meanwhile, Taiwan's defense forces identified 14 Chinese naval ships, adding to the escalating maritime tension in strategically significant waters.

The international community, with the United States at the forefront, denounced China's aggressive military posturing. Despite these pressures, Taiwan remains undeterred, rallying global support in assertively defending its sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

