Delhi's Battle with Dust: GRAP Stage 1 Initiated to Combat Rising Pollution

Delhi's Chief Minister Atishi announced on Tuesday that 99 teams will inspect construction sites to ensure dust mitigation compliance under the newly implemented GRAP Stage 1.

The Delhi government has activated stringent measures to battle declining air quality as recent days have seen the Air Quality Index (AQI) plummet into the 'poor' category.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai stressed the necessity for regional collaboration, imploring states like Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to adopt GRAP, underlining that pollution sources extend beyond Delhi's borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)