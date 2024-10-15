Left Menu

Delhi's Battle with Dust: GRAP Stage 1 Initiated to Combat Rising Pollution

Delhi initiates the first stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to address rising air pollution, deploying teams for dust control and urging regional cooperation. Environment Minister Gopal Rai emphasizes collaborative efforts with neighboring states for effective implementation across the National Capital Region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 20:23 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 20:23 IST
Delhi's Battle with Dust: GRAP Stage 1 Initiated to Combat Rising Pollution
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's Chief Minister Atishi announced on Tuesday that 99 teams will inspect construction sites to ensure dust mitigation compliance under the newly implemented GRAP Stage 1.

The Delhi government has activated stringent measures to battle declining air quality as recent days have seen the Air Quality Index (AQI) plummet into the 'poor' category.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai stressed the necessity for regional collaboration, imploring states like Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to adopt GRAP, underlining that pollution sources extend beyond Delhi's borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024