Delhi's Battle with Dust: GRAP Stage 1 Initiated to Combat Rising Pollution
Delhi initiates the first stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to address rising air pollution, deploying teams for dust control and urging regional cooperation. Environment Minister Gopal Rai emphasizes collaborative efforts with neighboring states for effective implementation across the National Capital Region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 20:23 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 20:23 IST
Delhi's Chief Minister Atishi announced on Tuesday that 99 teams will inspect construction sites to ensure dust mitigation compliance under the newly implemented GRAP Stage 1.
The Delhi government has activated stringent measures to battle declining air quality as recent days have seen the Air Quality Index (AQI) plummet into the 'poor' category.
Environment Minister Gopal Rai stressed the necessity for regional collaboration, imploring states like Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to adopt GRAP, underlining that pollution sources extend beyond Delhi's borders.
