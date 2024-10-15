Chennai Deluge: Heavy Rains Cause Extensive Flooding and Transport Disruption
Heavy rains lashed Chennai and parts of Tamil Nadu, leading to severe flooding and disruptions in transport services. The Meteorological Department has forecast more rain, prompting precautionary measures and government holidays. Relief efforts are ongoing while no major incidents have been reported.
Tuesday's heavy rains wreaked havoc across Chennai and Tamil Nadu, inundating roads and neighborhoods while severely affecting transportation.
Public transport services, including buses and trains, faced cancellations and diversions. Local and state government officials are actively managing the situation with relief efforts in place.
The Meteorological Department predicts continued rain, leading to government appeals for caution and preventive measures in flood-prone areas.
