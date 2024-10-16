Revamping Hong Kong: Housing Reforms and Economic Boosts

In a bid to address pressing issues, Hong Kong's leader, John Lee, launched his annual policy address on Wednesday. He pledged major reforms to cut public housing wait times, a move aimed at improving citizens' livelihoods and keeping up with economic challenges.

In his third policy address, Lee outlined plans to streamline the listing process for companies on Hong Kong's stock exchange. By doing so, the government hopes to attract more international companies amidst efforts to establish a global commodity exchange and a fuel bunkering center to capitalize on opportunities in green shipping and aviation.

The address comes in the wake of economic setbacks, as Hong Kong grapples with the slowdown of the Chinese economy. Despite a moderate growth rate of 3.3% in the second quarter contrasted with sluggish retail numbers, and ongoing capital flight issues, projections for annual economic growth remain between 2.5% and 3.5%. Meanwhile, tourism shows a strong rebound with 46 million visitors anticipated this year.

