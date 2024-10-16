Seeking the 'Ghost': Unveiling the Snow Leopard Population in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh has unveiled a groundbreaking survey revealing the presence of 36 snow leopards, marking the first reliable estimate of the population in the state. Conducted by the Department of Environment, Forests and Climate Change alongside WWF-India, the study aims to establish a foundation for long-term monitoring of this elusive species.

The research underscores the significant role snow leopards play in local culture and highlights the mounting threats they face, including accidental killings, infrastructure development, and free-ranging dogs, particularly in districts such as West Kameng and Tawang.

Conservation efforts were intensified with camera traps across 115 locations and consultations with herders and local communities. Despite challenges posed by the rugged terrain, the study detected eight individual snow leopards and recorded over 40 captures in Tawang and Bomdila regions. Experts emphasized that maintaining the symbiotic relationship between the mountain ecosystems and traditional communities is crucial for the species' survival.

