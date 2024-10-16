Left Menu

Seeking the 'Ghost': Unveiling the Snow Leopard Population in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh houses 36 snow leopards, revealed in a survey by the Department of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, with WWF-India's support. The study marks the first comprehensive estimate of snow leopards here, initiating a long-term monitoring strategy and highlighting threats to this 'ghost of the mountains'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 16-10-2024 10:16 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 10:16 IST
Seeking the 'Ghost': Unveiling the Snow Leopard Population in Arunachal Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh has unveiled a groundbreaking survey revealing the presence of 36 snow leopards, marking the first reliable estimate of the population in the state. Conducted by the Department of Environment, Forests and Climate Change alongside WWF-India, the study aims to establish a foundation for long-term monitoring of this elusive species.

The research underscores the significant role snow leopards play in local culture and highlights the mounting threats they face, including accidental killings, infrastructure development, and free-ranging dogs, particularly in districts such as West Kameng and Tawang.

Conservation efforts were intensified with camera traps across 115 locations and consultations with herders and local communities. Despite challenges posed by the rugged terrain, the study detected eight individual snow leopards and recorded over 40 captures in Tawang and Bomdila regions. Experts emphasized that maintaining the symbiotic relationship between the mountain ecosystems and traditional communities is crucial for the species' survival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024