Tragedy at Sea: Greece Rescues 27 Migrants After Boat Sinks Near Kos

The Greek coast guard rescued 27 migrants and recovered four bodies after a boat capsized near Kos. The incident has prompted search efforts involving multiple vessels. Greece, previously a key location during the 2015 migrant crisis, continues to face challenges in managing migrant movements by sea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 11:03 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 11:03 IST
A tragedy unfolded near the island of Kos as the Greek coast guard rescued 27 migrants following the sinking of their boat, according to official reports on Tuesday night.

Authorities confirmed the recovery of four bodies as rescue operations continued, involving three coast guard ships and a commercial vessel searching for any remaining survivors.

The incident harks back to Greece's pivotal role during the 2015 migrant crisis, where over 1 million people, primarily fleeing from Syria, made perilous journeys from Turkey to Greece by sea.

