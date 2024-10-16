Tragedy at Sea: Greece Rescues 27 Migrants After Boat Sinks Near Kos

A tragedy unfolded near the island of Kos as the Greek coast guard rescued 27 migrants following the sinking of their boat, according to official reports on Tuesday night.

Authorities confirmed the recovery of four bodies as rescue operations continued, involving three coast guard ships and a commercial vessel searching for any remaining survivors.

The incident harks back to Greece's pivotal role during the 2015 migrant crisis, where over 1 million people, primarily fleeing from Syria, made perilous journeys from Turkey to Greece by sea.

(With inputs from agencies.)