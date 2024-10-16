Left Menu

IAEA Begins Marine Sampling Near Fukushima as Part of New Measures Following China-Japan Agreement

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi emphasized that the Agency’s ongoing commitment is to maintain full transparency and uphold strict safety protocols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 12:56 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 12:56 IST
Image Credit:

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has launched the first practical steps to implement additional monitoring measures near the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station (FDNPS), following a new agreement between China and Japan. This initiative marks an important phase in the ongoing oversight of the discharge of Advanced Liquid Processing System (ALPS) treated water from the nuclear facility into the ocean.

As part of this effort, the IAEA conducted marine sampling in the waters near the FDNPS, utilizing the expertise of international specialists who were in Japan for a mission linked to the latest IAEA interlaboratory comparison (ILC). This sampling forms part of the wider scope of work designed to ensure that the release of treated water complies with international safety standards.

Experts from China’s Third Institute of Oceanography, the Korea Institute of Nuclear Safety, and Switzerland’s Spiez Laboratory participated in the collection of water samples, which will be analyzed independently in their laboratories. All three institutions are part of the IAEA’s Analytical Laboratories for the Measurement of Environmental Radioactivity (ALMERA) network, reinforcing the transparency and reliability of the process.

The mission is a direct result of the agreement reached in September 2024 between China and Japan, which allows for additional measures and wider international stakeholder involvement under the IAEA's coordination. The aim of this cooperation is to boost trust and confidence in the safe and transparent management of the ALPS-treated water release.

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi emphasized that the Agency’s ongoing commitment is to maintain full transparency and uphold strict safety protocols. "The additional measures under the IAEA framework ensure the continued rigorous compliance with international safety standards. We will remain in close coordination with Japan and other stakeholders, including China, to verify that the water discharge levels remain safe," Grossi stated.

The IAEA has committed to maintaining an independent safety review throughout the water discharge process, ensuring that its assessments are impartial and based on the highest scientific standards. This includes maintaining a continuous on-site presence at Fukushima, corroborating real-time monitoring data, and conducting further interlaboratory comparisons to validate the findings. Additionally, live online monitoring of the discharge will offer real-time transparency to the global community.

This mission not only symbolizes a critical step in enhancing environmental safety measures in Fukushima but also demonstrates the collaborative approach taken by international stakeholders, including China, South Korea, and Switzerland, under the IAEA’s guidance. Ongoing technical consultations will help ensure the smooth and effective implementation of these additional safety measures.

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

